Wisconsin woman killed in Zion crash identified, officials say

Monday, March 17, 2025 7:28PM
ZION (WLS) -- Officials have identified the 68-year-old woman who died in a crash over the weekend.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Russell Road and Green Bay Road in Zion, officials said.

Both vehicles were heading northbound when one of them rear-ended the other, according to police.

A passenger in the vehicle that crashed into the other was taken to the hospital where she died.

She was later identified as Judith Kidder, 68 of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, according to the Lake County coroner.

Officials added that Kidder formerly lived in Zion.

The crash is still under investigation.

