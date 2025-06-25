Quigley joins WNBA jersey retirements: Leslie, Bird, more



Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.

In 2025, the Los Angeles SparkshonoredCandace Parker's contributions to their franchise by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Chicago Sky will also retire her No. 3 jersey at home on August 25. On July 9, the Sky retired Allie Quigley's No. 14 jersey.

Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.

Charlotte Sting

Andrea Stinson, No. 32



Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star



Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG



Chicago Sky

Allie Quigley, No. 14



Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, three-time All-Star



Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 2 RPG, 2 APG



Connecticut Sun

Taj McWilliams-Franklin, No. 11



Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star



Career stats: 11.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG



Margo Dydek, No. 12



Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star



Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG



Lindsay Whalen, No. 13



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star



Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG



Asjha Jones, No. 15



Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star



Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG



Katie Douglas, No. 23



Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star



Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG



Nykesha Sales, No. 42



Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star



Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG



Houston Comets

Kim Perrot, No. 10



Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history



Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG



Cynthia Cooper, No. 14



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star



Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG



Indiana Fever

Tamika Catchings, No. 24



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star



Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG



Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker, No. 3



Career highlights: Three-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star



Sparks stats: 16.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.9 APG



Lisa Leslie, No. 9



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star



Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG



Penny Toler, No. 11



Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history



Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG



Lindsay Whalen, No. 13



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star



Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG



Maya Moore, No. 23



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star



Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG



Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32



Career highlights:Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star



Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG



Seimone Augustus, No. 33



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star



Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG



Michele Timms, No. 7



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star,Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement



Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG



Penny Taylor, No. 13



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star



Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG



Jennifer Gillom, No. 22



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA



Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG



Bridget Pettis, No. 32



Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach



Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG



Las Vegas Aces

Becky Hammon, No. 25



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach



Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG



Ruthie Bolton, No. 6



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star



Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG



Jerry Reynolds, GM



Career highlights: Drafted notable players such asBridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith



Sue Bird, No. 10



Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star



Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG



Lauren Jackson, No. 15



Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star



Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG



Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

*Women's Basketball Hall of Fame