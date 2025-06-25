24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Quigley joins WNBA jersey retirements: Leslie, Bird, more

ByJoe DeAndrea
Thursday, July 10, 2025 1:22AM
Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.

In 2025, the Los Angeles SparkshonoredCandace Parker's contributions to their franchise by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Chicago Sky will also retire her No. 3 jersey at home on August 25. On July 9, the Sky retired Allie Quigley's No. 14 jersey.

Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.

Charlotte Sting

Andrea Stinson, No. 32


  • Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG

Chicago Sky

Allie Quigley, No. 14


  • Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, three-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 2 RPG, 2 APG

Connecticut Sun

Taj McWilliams-Franklin, No. 11


  • Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 11.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG


Margo Dydek, No. 12


  • Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG


Lindsay Whalen, No. 13


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

  • Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG


Asjha Jones, No. 15


  • Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG


Katie Douglas, No. 23


  • Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG


Nykesha Sales, No. 42


  • Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG

Houston Comets

Kim Perrot, No. 10


  • Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history

  • Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG


Cynthia Cooper, No. 14


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG

Indiana Fever

Tamika Catchings, No. 24


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker, No. 3


  • Career highlights: Three-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star

  • Sparks stats: 16.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.9 APG


Lisa Leslie, No. 9


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG


Penny Toler, No. 11


  • Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history

  • Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG

Lindsay Whalen, No. 13


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

  • Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG


Maya Moore, No. 23


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG


Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32


  • Career highlights:Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG


Seimone Augustus, No. 33


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

Michele Timms, No. 7


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star,Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement

  • Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG


Penny Taylor, No. 13


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG


Jennifer Gillom, No. 22


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA

  • Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG


Bridget Pettis, No. 32


  • Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach

  • Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG

Las Vegas Aces

Becky Hammon, No. 25


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach

  • Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG

Ruthie Bolton, No. 6


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG


Jerry Reynolds, GM


  • Career highlights: Drafted notable players such asBridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith

Sue Bird, No. 10


  • Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG


Lauren Jackson, No. 15


  • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star

  • Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

*Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

