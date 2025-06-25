Quigley joins WNBA jersey retirements: Leslie, Bird, more
ByJoe DeAndrea
Thursday, July 10, 2025 1:22AM
Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.
In 2025, the Los Angeles SparkshonoredCandace Parker's contributions to their franchise by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Chicago Sky will also retire her No. 3 jersey at home on August 25. On July 9, the Sky retired Allie Quigley's No. 14 jersey.
Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.
Charlotte Sting
Andrea Stinson, No. 32
- Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star
- Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG
Chicago Sky
Allie Quigley, No. 14
- Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, three-time All-Star
- Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 2 RPG, 2 APG
Connecticut Sun
Taj McWilliams-Franklin, No. 11
- Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star
- Career stats: 11.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG
Margo Dydek, No. 12
- Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star
- Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG
Lindsay Whalen, No. 13
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
- Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG
Asjha Jones, No. 15
- Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star
- Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG
Katie Douglas, No. 23
- Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
- Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG
Nykesha Sales, No. 42
- Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star
- Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG
Houston Comets
Kim Perrot, No. 10
- Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history
- Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG
Cynthia Cooper, No. 14
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star
- Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG
Indiana Fever
Tamika Catchings, No. 24
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star
- Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker, No. 3
- Career highlights: Three-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star
- Sparks stats: 16.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.9 APG
Lisa Leslie, No. 9
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star
- Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG
Penny Toler, No. 11
- Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history
- Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG
Lindsay Whalen, No. 13
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
- Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG
Maya Moore, No. 23
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star
- Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG
Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32
- Career highlights:Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star
- Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG
Seimone Augustus, No. 33
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star
- Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
Michele Timms, No. 7
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star,Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement
- Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG
Penny Taylor, No. 13
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star
- Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG
Jennifer Gillom, No. 22
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA
- Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG
Bridget Pettis, No. 32
- Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach
- Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG
Las Vegas Aces
Becky Hammon, No. 25
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach
- Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG
Ruthie Bolton, No. 6
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star
- Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG
Jerry Reynolds, GM
- Career highlights: Drafted notable players such asBridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith
Sue Bird, No. 10
- Career highlights:Hall of Fame*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star
- Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG
Lauren Jackson, No. 15
- Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star
- Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
*Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.