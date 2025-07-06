Woman, 37, killed on NW Side after hitting SUV, semi-truck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed on the city's Northwest Side in a crash involving a semi-truck, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:23 a.m. in the 8100-block of West Belmont Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood.

Police said the 37-year-old woman was driving westbound when she and another driver in an SUV crashed. She kept going and hit a parked semi-truck, police said.

The woman was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was hurt. It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

