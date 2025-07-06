24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman, 37, killed on NW Side after hitting SUV, semi-truck

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 12:12PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed on the city's Northwest Side in a crash involving a semi-truck, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:23 a.m. in the 8100-block of West Belmont Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the 37-year-old woman was driving westbound when she and another driver in an SUV crashed. She kept going and hit a parked semi-truck, police said.

The woman was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was hurt. It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW