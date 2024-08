Woman dies at O'hare baggage area, Chicago fire says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died at O'Hare on Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The death happened at the Terminal 5 baggage area, according to fire officials.

The woman was reportedly in her 40's.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 9 a.m. showing a large presence of first responders.

The exact details surrounding the woman's death are not clear as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story check back for details.