Woman injured in Washington Park shooting involving Pace bus: Chicago fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 7, 2024 6:01PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was injured in a South Side shooting involving a Pace bus, Chicago fire officials said Monday afternoon.

CFD said crews responded to a shooting near 61st Street and Prairie Avenue in Washington Park. A woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide the woman's condition or age.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting involving the bus, or at what time it occurred.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

