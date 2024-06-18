Lake Michigan death: Woman who died after boat capsized near Winnetka ID'd

Teen boy also died Monday after falling from raft near Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman found dead after a boat capsized Sunday night in Lake Michigan near Winnetka has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman whose body was recovered Monday morning as 53-year-old Cristen Bolan.

The office did not immediately provide any additional information about Bolan.

On Sunday, Bolan and another woman sailed from Evanston in a 12-foot sailboat, before it capsized at dusk.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the other woman swam about 2 miles to the shore of Tower Road Beach, asking for help, according to Winnetka fire officials.

The woman told authorities Bolan was still missing.

The Winnetka Fire Department began a search-and-rescue mission shortly after the first woman was found.

After hours of searching, the Coast Guard found Bolan's body around 7 a.m., about a mile off shore, north of Winnetka. She was taken into Chicago's Montrose Harbor.

The sailboat was found about 2 to 3 miles off shore, according to the fire department.

This comes as crews have not yet found a man, who reportedly fell off a boat on Saturday afternoon near the enclosed boating area, also known as the "Playpen," close to downtown Chicago.

A teen boy also died Monday, after falling off a raft near Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.

Later Monday, a couple was rescued by a passerby after struggling to swim near Montrose Harbor.