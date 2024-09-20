Now, Jasmine Escobar can keep a promise to her daughter: It will be her ring when she gets married.

Woman reunites with her lost diamond ring with help of good Samaritan and ABC7 Facebook page

Jasmine Escobar reunited with her lost engagement ring, found in Arlington Heights, IL, with the help of a good Samaritan and the ABC7 Facebook page.

Jasmine Escobar reunited with her lost engagement ring, found in Arlington Heights, IL, with the help of a good Samaritan and the ABC7 Facebook page.

Jasmine Escobar reunited with her lost engagement ring, found in Arlington Heights, IL, with the help of a good Samaritan and the ABC7 Facebook page.

Jasmine Escobar reunited with her lost engagement ring, found in Arlington Heights, IL, with the help of a good Samaritan and the ABC7 Facebook page.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Jasmine Escobar says she dropped her ring while getting on the Metra, and she was devastated, because it was meant to be a family heirloom.

But this Cinderella story has come full circle as the lost slipper, or in this case, a diamond ring, has found its way home.

"I promised my daughter, when she was of age to get married, this is going to be her ring," Escobar said.

But much like a glass slipper, Escobar said, the ring slipped off her finger.

"I was looking like a crazy woman, and it was nowhere to be found," Escobar said.

Andreas Eckstein was on his way to work when he found the ring under a bench. He then brought it to Arlington Heights Public Works, hoping he would get help finding the owner.

"I was going to my office, took the Metra, like every day, to Michigan Avenue, and yeah, on the bench, something very shiny, looked up to me," Eckstein said. "The village spread to the world, and it reached ABC7."

That shiny thing was Escobar's three-diamond engagement ring.

SEE ALSO | Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car, alerted police with help of ABC7 Facebook page

"It's three-stone, so it represents the past, present and future," Escobar said.

Arlington Heights Public Works said one missing diamond in the ring was how Escobar was able to identify it. She called after seeing the social media post that reached over 100,000 people until it found the one.

"Someone tagged me. It was on your guys' ABC7 Facebook post," Escobar said.

"We have some pretty great residents who do the right thing and really want the good thing for one another," said Village of Arlington Heights Communications Manager Avis Meade.

Reunited with her lost ring, Escobar got a chance to say thank you, and now, she can pass it on for the moment her daughter goes from flower girl to bride.

"She was like OK, good. Now you get to keep your promise with me. She's like, 'That's mine. That's my ring,'" Escobar said.