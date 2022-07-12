highland park parade shooting

Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car, alerted police with help of ABC7 Facebook page

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car with help of ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple spotted the suspected Highland Park parade shooter's car while he was on the run with the help of ABC7's Facebook page.

A Waukegan man, who did not want to be identified, was driving with his father-in-law and fiancée that Monday, returning from a hiking trip in Wisconsin, when they spotted Robert "Bobby" Crimo III's vehicle on the southbound U.S. 41 near Wadsworth.

He said his fiancée had been on the ABC7 Facebook page and learned Crimo was driving a Honda Fit. He looked in his rearview mirror and saw a Honda Fit, so he changed lanes, slowed down, and asked his father-in-law to casually look at the driver as he passed. The driver matched the suspect's description.

SEE ALSO | 'Screaming out for help': Highland Park shooting suspect's social media littered with hatred

The man's fiancée went back to the ABC7 Facebook page and confirmed the license plate number.

He then called 911, and police kept him on the line for 13 minutes as he relayed location information to multiple operators. He continued following Crimo, but was careful not to look like he was tailing him, staying behind a couple of vehicles. He said Crimo was not speeding and was driving normally.

Finally, two North Chicago Police squad cars pulled up alongside him and moved in front of him, as if to signal that they had it from here.

It all ended at U.S. 41 and Westleigh Road. The Waukegan man did not witness the arrest because he was a distance back. He called the whole thing "mind-blowing" and was glad he could help bring some peace to the Highland Park community.

Six people were killed and 31 more were injured in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloophighland parklake forestnorth chicagowaukegandeadly shootinghighland park parade shootingfatal shootingabc7 chicagofacebooksocial mediasuspect profilemass shootingsuspect imagespolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
Moment of silence marks 1 week since Highland Park shooting
Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor expects to file more charges
Highland Park mayor joins Biden at event marking passage of gun law
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot, paralyzed in altercation; 3 in custody: CPD
Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor expects to file more charges
Woman killed by Flossmoor police, ISP investigating
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, Chicago police say
Woman, 20, and teen injured in Roseland shooting
By the Hand Club for Kids works to help kids grow
Show More
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Man killed, 4 injured in Crest Hill shooting, police say
Winnetka nonprofit marks 100 years of helping visually-impaired adults
ISP trooper hurt in pursuit of vehicle possibly involved in kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News