Shoppers brave frigid temperatures for Black Friday deals at Woodfield Mall

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 12:26PM
Black Friday shoppers head straight to Lego store, Starbucks at suburban mall
112924-wls-piekos-6a

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the day after thanksgiving, which means one of the busiest shopping days of the year is here.

At the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg retailers were ready to receive Black Friday shoppers.

Woodfield Mall Marketing Director Marissa Perisco adviced for Black Friday shoppers to pack plenty of patience.

As soon as doors opened at 6 a.m. people started to line up at the Lego store.

Woodfield Mall Marketing Director Marissa Perisco has advice for new Black Friday shoppers.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Friday.

