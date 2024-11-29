Shoppers brave frigid temperatures for Black Friday deals at Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the day after thanksgiving, which means one of the busiest shopping days of the year is here.

At the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg retailers were ready to receive Black Friday shoppers.

Woodfield Mall Marketing Director Marissa Perisco adviced for Black Friday shoppers to pack plenty of patience.

As soon as doors opened at 6 a.m. people started to line up at the Lego store.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Friday.

