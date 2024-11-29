Sam's Toy Box: Hottest holiday toys

These are the items you'll want to scoop now because they are likely to sell out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This morning, we are showing you the hottest toys on the market.

Tile Town (Moose Toys)

-This action-adventure magnetic tile playset sparks kids' imaginations and encourages story-building around favorite licensed properties.

-Bringing the world to life are special "action tiles" that add movement and inspire story-building.

- Each playset includes one or more magnetic figures that, when placed on an action tile, engage in activities such as opening doors, dancing, sliding down a fire pole, escaping dinosaurs, and more, depending on the playset theme.

- Licensed properties include Bluey Heeler Family Home, Jurassic World Dino Rescue, and Jurassic World Gate Escape.

- Tile Town originals include Pet Vet and Rescue, Fire Station, and Fire Truck.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $29.99-99.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Littlest Pet Shop Playset (Basic Fun)

-The Littlest Pet Shop playset comes packed with fun activities and accessories for your bobblin' pets to enjoy.

- Open the playset case to reveal four different rooms ready to customize and explore.

-Place your pets at the top of the aviary tower, or let them explore the rotating aquarium and terrarium for some spinning, bobblin' fun!

- Everything stores safely inside the playset for the next playtime.

- Ages: 4+

-MSRP: $39.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Rainbow High Winter Wonderland (MGA Entertainment)

-Each doll comes with color revealing snow embedded in their fashions. The magic snow transforms each doll's outfit! Just add water to the "snow," and watch the outfits puff up.

- Use the provided dropper to add a little water to the snow in the fashion, and watch as the snow magically enlarges transforming the outfit's look.

- Each doll comes with a Snowman Kit with moldable (kinetic sand) snow and fun (paper) accessories to customize your snowman over and over.

-Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $29.99

- Availability: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch (Spin Master)

-Something magical is coming: Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch and they need your love to hatch. Featuring an exciting hatching experience with mist, lights and over 100 sounds and reactions, these Hatchimals are a must-have.

- Who will you hatch? It's a surprise! Inside every Mystery Hatch Hatchimals egg is 1 of 2 characters.

-Cuddle, tap, lift and rock the egg to encourage your character to hatch - the egg lights up and rocks, and you'll even hear your Hatchimal reacting from inside. When it's ready to hatch, magical mist appears and the egg glows rainbow.

-Ages: 5+

- MSRP: $69.99

- Availability: All major retailers

Real Ex Disney Stitch (WOW! Stuff)

-Standing 18 inches tall, this amazing animatronic Stitch boasts over 100 action and sound combinations, creating lifelike interactions. With blinking and squinting eyes, moving mouth, and touch sensors on his head, nose and mouth, Stitch responds to your touch!

- Dual Play technology blends animatronics with puppetry, resulting in a soft and cuddly character with hand-controlled actions that will delight all.

- Presented in an 'alien capsule' inspired display case, each comes with a 1st Edition certificate perfect for fans and collectors of all ages.

- Uses 3 AAA batteries, available separately.

- Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $79.99

- Availability: Amazon

Kandoodle Ultimate Champion - (Educational Insights)

-Become the ultimate Kanoodle champion and see if you can solve the puzzle before time runs out!

-Pick from 500 puzzles, use the guide to set up the pieces, then use the remaining Kanoodle Pieces to solve the puzzle.

- Includes 12 Kanoodle pieces, a battery-powered timer, and guide.

- Ages: 7+

-MSRP: $24.99

- Available: Amazon, Target

