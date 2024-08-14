2 victims, suspect killed in shooting at Woodridge townhome complex ID'd by coroner

A Woodridge murder suspect has died, police said on Sunday. He was injured in a Friday night Woodridge shooting at The Townhomes at Highcrest.

A Woodridge murder suspect has died, police said on Sunday. He was injured in a Friday night Woodridge shooting at The Townhomes at Highcrest.

A Woodridge murder suspect has died, police said on Sunday. He was injured in a Friday night Woodridge shooting at The Townhomes at Highcrest.

A Woodridge murder suspect has died, police said on Sunday. He was injured in a Friday night Woodridge shooting at The Townhomes at Highcrest.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two victims and a suspect who died after a shooting at a southwest suburban townhome complex have been identified.

Woodridge police said the shooting happened at The Townhomes at Highcrest in the 3200-block of 83rd Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded and found two men who had been shot to death. The DuPage County Coroner's Office identified them as 36-year-old Jose Munoz from Romeoville and 29-year-old Moses Rogers from Woodridge.

Officers also found a third man, believed by police to be the suspect, who had also been shot. He was taken in very critical condition to a hospital, where he died on Saturday evening.

The coroner identified him as 35-year-old Terrence Suggs-Nichols from Rowlette, Texas.

Police said a woman and two children were able escape from the home and were not injured.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Meanwhile, residents have been asking for more security at the complex while also reconsidering their living situation entirely.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.