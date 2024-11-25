Driver killed after crashing into tree in Woodstock, officials say

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after officials said he crashed into a tree on Sunday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened at about 9:56 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Kimball Avenue.

A photo shared by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District shows how the extensive vehicle damage.

Police officers performed CPR on the driver, however paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Kimball Avenue was closed until 12:30 a.m. as firefighters remained on the scene.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The man was the only person in the car.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officials did not release more information.

