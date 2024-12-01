World AIDS Day: HIV awareness, prevention facility to open in Austin

The Chicago Life is Work Resource Center HIV awareness and prevention facility will soon open in Austin, and a ceremony was held on World AIDS Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beacon of hope is celebrating it's future Sunday on the city's West Side on World AIDS Day.

The red ribbon was cut on the Life is Work Resource Center, an HIV awareness and prevention facility in the Austin neighborhood.

The facility is located at the intersection of Cicero and Ohio. It will help people find housing, provide HIV testing, assist with workforce development and even open a food and clothing pantry.

Congressman Danny Davis, along with other local leaders, spoke during the unveiling of the center and says this facility would not be possible without the hard work of dedicated organizers.

"We're not out of the crisis yet," Davis said. "We've got to stay alert stay, stay alive."

Life Is Work was founded in 2017 in response to anti-transgender legislation at the state and federal level.

"True liberation is collaboration," Life Is Work CEO Zahara Bassett said.

Doors for the West Side facility officially open in January.