'That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne And Patti' wows audiences at Black Ensemble Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne And Patti" is wowing audiences at the Black Ensemble Theater in Uptown.

It's a celebration of the songs and friendship three artists share, with voices that span generations of the American soundtrack.

Director Daryl D. Brooks told ABC7 about the stirring tribute.

In the story, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Patti Labelle blend their talents for a Las Vegas residency.

They're portrayed both as reigning stars and the young women they were while dreaming of who they could become.

Rose Marie Simmons, Sybyl Walker and Tamara Batiest headline the cast, and the director explained their roles.

"We thought about what brings them all together," Brooks said. 'We knew they had been friends, but we didn't know they had been close friends for fifty years.

"I work with Jackie Taylor here at the Black Ensemble Theater, so we have to do extensive research on each of them," Brooks said. "Dionne is actually a friend of the theater, she did the design here at the Black Ensemble."

The songs in the show are very powerful. Everybody loves them and everybody knows them.

"We're paying homage to them in the best way we know how, and vocally being close enough in certain things that make you think you're listening exactly to them," Brooks said.

The director discussed what it means doing the show in a special space.

"Chicago is where theater happens, this is where it's real," Brooks said. "Being a part of this everyday is like a breath of fresh air."

Brooks explained why people should come see the show.

"We all have that one friend that we can go to and that we can talk to and have a good time with, and being able to take that and put that on the stage, and these ladies do that and it's part of their lives, it's something very special," Brooks said.

"That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne And Patti" is such a big hit, it's already been extended.

It will be at the Black Ensemble Theater through August 10.