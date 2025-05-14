'Worst case scenario' funding cuts proposed for domestic violence, gun violence reduction programs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dramatic funding cuts have been proposed to many domestic violence and gun violence reduction programs in Chicago and nationwide, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

The cuts are part of President Donald Trump's budget proposal making its way through Congress right now, including more than $1 billion in Department of Justice (DOJ) grants that play a large role in funding support for domestic violence survivors, and organizations focused on reducing gun crime.

Some organizations have already had their funding cut, like Chicago-based "Cure Violence Global."

"We had to make some difficult choices as an organization," said Dr. Monique Williams, President and CEO of Cure Violence Global. "We had to lay some people off. We had to disrupt projects."

Williams said her organization has already lost $4 million in DOJ grant funding for programs aimed at stopping the scourge of gun violence across the country.

"Now we're leaving holes and gaps in the systems on the ground that we know are daily doing the crisis work of saving lives," Williams said. "The only outcome here is less lives are going to be saved."

After the White House released its "skinny budget" earlier this month, domestic violence support organizations have sounded the same alarm.

Rebecca Darr is the President and CEO of the WINGS Program, the largest domestic violence service provider in the state of Illinois.

"The current funding cuts that were included in the budget funds a whole array of services," Darr told the I-Team. "That includes shelter. There's also funding that goes to provide longer-term housing."

"What I think people need to understand is it's longer-term housing that allows these families to not only be safe, but to get stable," Darr said.

Darr said if the White House's budget cuts go through, critical services for domestic violence survivors will have to be slashed.

"It is a worst case scenario for other agencies who rely heavily on federal funding. They'll be shut down. They won't make it," Darr said.

As for WINGS, Darr said it will "most likely have to reduce the number of families we can help, particularly in the housing space."

The White House proposes eliminating "nearly 40 DOJ grant programs" amounting to more than $1 billion that it says are "duplicative, not aligned with the President's priorities, fail to reduce violent crime or are weaponized against the American people."

But advocates say these cuts are about more than money.

Williams said it "means losing the opportunity to interrupt violence before it happens. And for us, as an organization, for us as a field, that's the most painful part."

House Democrats this week said the budget proposal "defunds public safety... to the tune of billions of dollars."

"When it comes to investing in law enforcement, this President's actions speak louder than his words," said Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

Republicans have said key details of the budget remain outstanding and ultimately, Congress hold the power of the purse.