'Wrigley Goose' gets bobblehead after going viral during Cubs' home-opening weekend

Now there's a bobblehead to celebrate the bird - clearly a Cubs fan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A goose that made Wrigley Field its home during the Padres-Cubs game is getting a bobblehead.

The so-called "Wrigley Goose" decided to temporarily nest in the bushes in the right field bleachers for Chicago Cubs home opening series against the Padres.

The feathered fan's decision led the Cubs to block off some seats closest to the goose.

Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of the Wrigley Goose.

The souvenir is only available online and costs $35 each, plus an $8 shipping charge.

"We're excited to unveil the first bobblehead featuring the Wrigley Goose,'" National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "This bobblehead will be the perfect way for fans to commemorate the Wrigley Goose!"

The team was in contact with some local wildlife groups to safely relocate the bird, but it flew off shortly after.

