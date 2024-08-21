Pace bus involved in crash with SUV in Zion

A Pace bus was involved in a crash with an SUV Wednesday near 22nd Street and Joppa Avenue in Zion, video of the aftermath showed.

A Pace bus was involved in a crash with an SUV Wednesday near 22nd Street and Joppa Avenue in Zion, video of the aftermath showed.

A Pace bus was involved in a crash with an SUV Wednesday near 22nd Street and Joppa Avenue in Zion, video of the aftermath showed.

A Pace bus was involved in a crash with an SUV Wednesday near 22nd Street and Joppa Avenue in Zion, video of the aftermath showed.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation is underway into a crash involving a Pace bus and an SUV Wednesday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened near 22nd Street and Joppa Avenue in Zion, video of the aftermath showed.

The SUV appeared to be seriously damaged in the collision.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

SEE ALSO | Pace bus involved in crash on Far South Side; 5 taken to hospitals

ABC7 has reached out to local authorities for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.