Pace bus involved in crash on Far South Side; 5 taken to hospitals: Watch Live Chopper

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Far South Side involving a Pace bus that injured five pepole.

First responders were called to the scene near 102nd and Wentworth in the city's Roseland neighborhood shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where it appeared only one other car was involved in the crash. The sliver sedan had extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

The crash also caused the Pace bus to overturn onto its side.

Chicago fire officials said five adults were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if those injuries were people in the car, the Pace bus, or in both.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.