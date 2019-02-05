Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest

A U.S. postal worker was shot and killed while driving on I-57 in the south suburbs Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A U.S. postal worker was shot and killed while driving on I-57 near south suburban Oak Forest Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-57 near Cicero Avenue. Police said the 55-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Malibu when she was shot multiple times before crashing into the median.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

Several shell casings were found and all inbound lanes of the expressway were closed for an investigation until after midnight. No suspects are in custody, police said.

Earlier Monday, three people, including two young boys, 12 and 15-years-old, were wounded in another shooting on I-57 near Calumet Park. A 38-year-old man remains in critical condition.

It happened after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes at 127th Street. All lanes had to be shut down during the evening rush for the investigation.
