Postal worker finds boy, 3, wandering alone and unclothed in South Shore

USPS mail truck (image source Wikimedia Commons public domain)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. postal worker found 3-year-old boy wandering, unclothed, on her mail route in South Shore Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The postal worker said she was approached by a resident in the 7400-block of South Clyde Avenue, who said they saw the child walking down the street without an adult and believed he needed help.

The postal worker found the toddler without any clothes but underwear. She, along with some other residents, wrapped the child in a blanket and called authorities.

Police said the postal worker remained on scene until officers arrived. The boy was taken by ambulance to Comer Children's Hospital to be checked out.

The United States Postal Service said the postal worker has been working for them for about two years.

"Letter carriers are the eyes and ears of the communities they serve. We are thankful the carrier took immediate action and reported the situation," USPS said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.
