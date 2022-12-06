Chicago, Uber agree to $10M settlement over fees, Uber Eats listing restaurants without consent

The city and Uber agreed to a $10 million settlement after the Uber Eats and Postmates delivery apps listed Chicago restaurants without their consent.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uber will pay millions to Chicago restaurants as part of a $10 million settlement with the city of Chicago.

This has to do with Uber Eats and Postmates listing Chicago restaurants on their food delivery platforms without the restaurants' consent.

They also charged commissions higher than the 15% allowed in the city's emergency fee cap ordinance.

As part of the settlement, Uber denies any wrongdoing. The city said Uber was cooperative during the investigation.