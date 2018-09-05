Jury selection starts Wednesday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Van Dyke is charged with murdering teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.Dozens of potential jurors are scheduled to show up and they'll fill out questionnaires in private and then actual jury selection would start on Monday.Protesters are expected to gather at about 8 a.m. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and they plan to be there for the duration of the trial.This is a long awaited trial, one that already has sparked months of protests and political upheaval is about to get underway.Van Dyke, 40, is accused of first degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct for shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times back in October of 2014.Police dashcam video released by court order more than a year later showed Van Dyke opening fire within seconds of getting out of his patrol car.McDonald, who was holding a knife, appeared to walk away from police contrary to what officers at the scene reported. They claimed McDonald was threatening them with the weapon."We see that this was clear murder. We see that Laquan McDonald was not a threat to anybody," said Rev. Marvin Hunter, Laquan McDonald's great uncle.Tuesday, relatives for McDonald called for peace. They don't want to see any violence before, during or after the trial.Meanwhile, it's still unclear if this will turn out to be a bench trial or a jury trial.Van Dyke's attorneys don't think a fair jury can be seated in Cook County. The judge is holding off on ruling on a change of venue until after jury selection begins.Jury selection could take a week or even longer.