cancer

High school holds graduation for student with terminal illness in Pennsylvania

By
POTTSGROVE, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania community gathered for a special graduation for a 12th-grade student with terminal cancer.

The ceremony had all the pomp and circumstance of any high school graduation; the kids and teachers were dressed in caps and gowns, the audience was buzzing, and there was lots of music.

One thing, however, did separate the occasion at Pottsgrove High School from a typical ceremony in June - only one student was graduating. JaSaad Jamison.

"He's a very happy guy, just through everything he goes through, he always has a smile on his face," said his father, Sadiki West.

Jamison has terminal brain cancer and has lost most of his ability to communicate.

"You have to understand not only having the terminal illness on top of being autistic, number one it's frustrating because he can't explain fully how he wants to," said West.

His stepson's prognosis isn't looking good and the family says they're taking things one day at a time.

They also said, however, this day was a good one and they'll remember it forever.

"Love your children. Don't sweat the small stuff, because you don't know how long you have with them," said West.

NOTE: The video above identifies West as Jamison's stepfather, but he is actually Jamison's father.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniahealtheducationsocietyu.s. & worldcommunitycancer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANCER
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Virtual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk Presented by First Midwest Bank
Helping children with cancer amid COVID-19 pandemic
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News