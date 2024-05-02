American Cancer Society to host Cancer Symposium in South Holland to promote screenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Catching cancer early can save lives.

An upcoming event this weekend is all about the critical cost of waiting to get screened.

The Cancer Symposium is happening in partnership with the American Cancer Society and the Covenant United Church of Christ.

ABC7 was joined on Wednesday by Connie Lindsey and Tiffany Williams from the American Cancer Society.

They spoke about the the purpose of the event, how can people watching from home get involved in the mission to fight cancer and what they hope the Cancer Symposium will accomplish.

The Cancer Symposium starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Covenant United Church of Christ in South Holland.

