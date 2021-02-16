Windy City LIVE

Pour Moi's patented skincare system protects from extreme cold

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

Want younger looking skin? It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!

The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!

Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the effects of cold weather on our skin and why it's so important to protect it. We also talk to a woman from Plainfield who uses Pour Moi, and she tells us what a difference it has made with her skin!

They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get their Innovative Inventors Duo - Midwest. It's a $100 value - all for $70 with FREE SHIPPING!!!!

This offer is good through March 2, 2021. No code is needed - just click here for the special pricing.
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
