Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $700M

The Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million after no on won big in Wednesday night's drawing. One ticketholder in NY did win $2 million!

The Powerball jackpot is growing again after Wednesday's lottery drawing did not yield a jackpot winner.

The top prize is now at $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million, for Saturday night's drawing.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and Powerball: 9.

The top prize has been rolling over since mid-November.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

