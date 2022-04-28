lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner in Arizona for $470M lottery jackpot

Gilbert, Arizona convenience store sells jackpot-winning ticket
EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Glbert, Arizona

Somebody woke up a big winner after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

One jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a quick-trip convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona. The winning ticket is worth more than $470 million, with a cash option of $283 million.

The winning numbers were: 11 - 36 - 61 - 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financearizonajackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Ticket sold in Elgin matches $12.5M jackpot Illinois Lottery numbers
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
$12.5M lottery ticket sold in Elgin
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
TOP STORIES
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
Show More
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News