First ever Black trans woman water reclamation district commissioner sworn in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday was a historic day for Chicago, Cook County and the state of Illinois as the first ever Black trans woman was sworn in as commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

"I am the first but I will not be the last," said Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis.

Brady-Davis said she will remember this moment for the rest of her life.

"Today feels like a day of destiny," she said.

Davis is the first Black trans woman in the history of the state appointed as a commissioner of a water reclamation district, a very specific honor and responsibility she does not carry lightly, especially after touring flooded homes on the West Side this week.

"Far too long folks on the South and West sides have experienced displacement," she said. "There's been a lack of infrastructure and I'm looking for ways to support those communities through green infrastructure."

Dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at the Center on Halsted, marking the significance of the occasion at a time when they said human rights are under attack.

"We must rally to celebrate our progress and our victories, and the appointment of the first Black trans woman in Illinois counts as such a victory," said former mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"We celebrate a trailblazer who is showing Black transgender youth all across this region, and who is in fact showing all youth across this region, just how much they are capable of and just how high they can soar," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

But Brady-Davis, appointed by Governor JB Pritzker, said the meaning goes well beyond the office she holds.

"Trans lives matter, right, and that trans people deserve to lead and to serve, and that's what today is about," she said.

Now that Brady-Davis is sworn, in her first board meeting is Thursday and she said she knows with all the recent rain and flooding what an awesome responsibility it is.