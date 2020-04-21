Health & Fitness

Coronavirus IL: pregnant woman first Lake County Jail inmate to test positive for coronavirus

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pregnant woman in her 30s becomes the first Lake County, Illinois inmate to test positive for COVID-19, according to sheriffs officials.

The woman was arrested on April 16 by the North Chicago Police Department after failing to appear on an arrest warrant for felony retail theft and felony theft. She was charged additionally with obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later in the day, she was transported to the Vista East Medical Center after appearing lethargic. However, she was diagnosed with a non-COVID-19 medical issue and released back into custody of the Lake County Jail, officials said in a release.

The following day, a jail medical provider tested her for the virus after she began going through withdrawals and appeared to have COVID-19 symptoms.

On Tuesday morning, the jail was informed she tested positive for the virus.

The woman remains housed in the medical unit and not with the general population, according to officials.

No other inmates or correctional staff have tested positive for the virus.

A 28-year-old Des Plaines man also tested positive with COVID-19 after being discharged from the Lake County Jail on April 13, officials said.

Several protocols have been enacted since February to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 in the jail, according to officials.
