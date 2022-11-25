Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38

A President Abraham Lincoln statue in Edgewater's Senn Park was defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing the Dakota 38.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.

This time, it was a statue of the former president sitting in Edgewater's Senn Park.

The vandals used red paint to deface the statue and pedestal, referencing the "Dakota 38."

That's in reference to 38 Native Americans who were hanged in 1862 over a land dispute in what is now Minnesota. President Lincoln approved those death sentences.

Chicago police did not immediately provide information on the incident Thursday.

A statue of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln Park was targeted by anti-colonizer activists last month.

In that incident, the group dumped red paint on the statue and spray painted "Avenge the Dakota 38" on the ground.

