Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti

The Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park was defaced with anti-colonialism messages Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statue of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln Park was targeted by anti-colonizer activists Monday.

The group dumped red paint on the statue and spray painted "Avenge the Dakota 38" on the ground.

The graffiti messages 38 Native Americans who were hanged by the United States government in 1862 over a land dispute in what is now Minnesota.

President Lincoln approved the death sentences.

Chicago police are investigating the vandalism. No one is currently in custody.