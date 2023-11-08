President Biden set to visit Belvidere, where Stellantis will reopen auto plant as part of UAW deal

President Joe Biden will visit Belvidere, Illinois Thursday to meet with the UAW president after Stellantis agreed to reopen auto plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will visit Illinois on Thursday.

He will be meeting with United Auto Workers in Belvidere as well as UAW president Shawn Fain and Governor JB Pritzker.

President Biden will be flying into Chicago Rockford International Airport.

As part of a deal reached with Stellantis, the automaker has agreed to reopen the Assembly Plant in Belvidere, bringing back thousands of jobs. The company will also add another new battery plant in Belvidere.