President Trump to travel to Kenosha on Tuesday

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and to survey some of the damage from the recent protests, the White House announced Saturday evening, CNN reported.

When asked if the President would meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot by police, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the schedule hasn't been fully ironed out yet.

Unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of Blake in Kenosha has quickly turned into a political flashpoint in one of the nation's most important swing states.

When asked earlier Saturday if he will visit Kenosha, Trump said, "probably so" before praising the federal presence in Wisconsin.

"Probably so. We've had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard," Trump said. "Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe."

Trump and the GOP used this week's Republican National Convention to shine a spotlight on violence and property damage that has resulted from some of the protests over racial injustice and police brutality this summer -- as fires had raged in Kenosha on consecutive nights.

The way voters in Wisconsin interpret Blake's shooting and its aftermath could be central to November's outcome in a state Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Trump was the first Republican to carry Kenosha County in 44 years.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

From CNN Newsource affiliates
