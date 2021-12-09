Arts & Culture

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' set to take the stage at Chicago's CIBC Theatre

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A romantic movie made famous in the 1990s is set to take the stage in Chicago.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is only in town for a few performances.

The two stars of the show, Olivia Valli, who plays Vivian, and Adam Pascal, who plays Edward, joined ABC7 to discuss the production.

Valli and Pascal talked about how closely the musical adheres to the original movie, what is has been like to play their characters and returning to the stage after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" opens next Tuesday at CIBC Theatre on Monroe Street.

Tickets start at $33.
