Chicago Pride Parade 2022: Alderman calls CPD plans 'insufficient' ahead of expected high turnout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side alderman is asking police to beef up patrols along the Chicago Pride Parade route in Uptown and Boystown.After the pandemic brought the event to a halt, the pride parade is back and an incredible turnout is expected.But that is worrying to 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney, who wrote a letter to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to express concerns there won't be enough police officers on the street to help keep the event safe."I am deeply concerned that the current staffing plans for the Pride Parade as outlined to me are insufficient for the size of the crowds the city realistically should be anticipating," Tunney wrote.Tunney believes this parade will be the largest turnout the city has ever seen, and with that, he says more officers are needed.But Brown was quick to respond, saying in a press conference that they've got it handled."We've added more staffing to this year's Pride than we had in the past," Brown said. "We are obviously planning for the worst, hoping for the best, but we have extraordinarily dedicated resources to this year's, probably more than has ever been committed."Tunney is also asking that officers are available for a longer period of time. He wants increased staffing during the entire parade weekend into Monday morning.