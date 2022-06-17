safety

Chicago police on lookout for threats ahead of Pride Fest after Lakeview shooting, Idaho arrests

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The roads were blocked off Friday as people slowly gathered for the Taste of Randolph.

This is one of many events planned for the weekend as Chicago police officers have had their days-off canceled through Tuesday, making sure people remain safe as other events are being planned. Organizers have been setting up for the Pride Festival in Northalsted this weekend.

RELATED | Lakeview shooting: Man says ex's acquaintance shot him, tried to run him over near busy bar area

It was in the heart of Boystown, at Roscoe and Halsted, where a man was shot in both of his legs early Monday morning.

As police investigate that case, officials at the City's Office of Emergency Management urged those attending upcoming events to keep vigilant.

"There's cumulative effects that takes place," said Office of Emergency Management Exeutive Director Rich Guidice. "Be cognizant of your surroundings. Call 911."

Officers are also on the lookout for any threats to large crowds. An Illinois man was one of 31 members of a white supremacist group arrested on Sunday near an Idaho pride event.

CPD Supt. David Brown, detailed some safety plans for pride the following day during a press conference.

SEE ALSO | CPD looks into possible pride parade threats after IL man, 30 others arrested for alleged plot

"We do have our Chicago offers on the Joint Terrorism Task Force here locally, and they work directly with FBI and all other federal partners," Brown said.

The Pride Festival will go on through 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Police officers have been patrolling the event and officials say those safety measures will remain for upcoming events through the summer.
