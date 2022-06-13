Chicago shooting: 1 shot in Lakeview near busy bar area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near several popular bars in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

At around 1:17 a.m., police said a 27-year-old man was walking near the corner of Roscoe and Halsted streets when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The man was wounded in both legs and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

It's unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a car that drove by.

The bars in the area were busy at the time of the shooting, with many celebrating Pride Month in Lakeview. Large crowds gathered in the area after the shooting.

No details have been released on what motivated the shooting or if it was targeted. Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
