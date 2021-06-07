Chicago Pride: North Halsted Legacy Walk is tour through LGBTQ history

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10757551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined several other elected officials to celebrate pride in Chicago Monday at The Legacy Project event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Chicago's newly-renamed North Halsted neighborhood, 40 rainbow pylons form the Legacy Walk, mounted with plaques taking the public through LGBTQ+ history."The meaning of this community to the larger LGBTQ diaspora cannot be understated," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Lightfoot and other LGBTQ elected officials gathered at a Monday morning event sponsored by the Legacy Project, which promotes the contributions of the LGBTQ community to world history and culture. The organization's most notable project is the Legacy Walk, where rainbow pylons with a total of 40 biographical markers line a half mile stretch of North Halsted."Anyone who takes the Legacy Walk will have their breath taken away by the rich history of the LGBTQ community here in Chicago," the mayor said.The event served to uplift the community, but also to give some time to share personal stories, reflect on how the neighborhood brought them together, and why the project exists.."I attempted suicide when I was 18 years old, so I totally get it, and that's why this project exists," said Victor Salvo of the Legacy Project."I was looking for a place to belong," said Precious Brady-Davis, LGBTQ activist. "And I know that's true for so many young people today."It was also a call to action and a challenge for LGBTQ activists to stay the course."We cannot sit back and relax," said State Rep. Greg Harris (D-IL 13th). "We've got to be vigilant, because our enemies are out there."The Legacy Project plans to rotate the bronze plaques to make room for more tributes to icons in the LGBTQ community.