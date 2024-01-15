  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cancer expert weighs in on Lloyd Austin prostate cancer diagnosis, statistics for minority groups

WLS logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 6:17PM
Dr. Song Jiang weighs in on Lloyd Austin prostate cancer diagnosis
Cancer expert Dr. Song Jiang weighs in on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's prostate cancer diagnosis and statistics for minority groups.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prostate cancer is back in the headlines after word that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized with complications from prostate cancer surgery.

Dr. Song Jiang, urologic oncology expert at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago to provide insight on Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent hospitalization.

Dr. Jiang stated that the complication Secretary Austin may have experienced was a known possibility, though less than 5% of cases experience any complications.

Statistics show that black men, like Secretary Austin, are 70 percent more likely than white men to develop the disease.

Dr. Jiang stated, "For black men and men with a significant family history of prostate cancer, they indeed are at an elevated risk. As a sort of specialty, we recommend earlier screening for these men as early as their mid-40s to allow them to detect cancer earlier on."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW