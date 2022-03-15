Education

Proviso D209 classes canceled through Thursday as teachers strike continues

School cancelled at Proviso East, West and Mathematics and Science Academy
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Proviso School District 209 teachers hit picket lines

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes for students in Proviso District 209 are canceled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after striking teachers refused a "cooling off" period, the district said.

The teachers have been working without a contract since June 2021. The negotiations in the Proviso Township High School District have been bogged down over issues including pay increases and class sizes.


The district said it has increased its salary proposal offer from 7% over three years to 9%, but said the teachers at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park are demanding a 13.25% increase.

Monday night, district officials said they had proposed a one week "cooling off" period after negotiations remained stalls, in which teachers and students would return to school as negotiations continued under the guidance of a federal mediator.


Officials said the Proviso Teachers Union rejected the offer, and so canceled classes from Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday March 17.

The next mediation session is set for Thursday, but informal negotiations continue, district officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
