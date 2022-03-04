Proviso School District 209 teachers go on strike

School cancelled at Proviso East, West and Mathematics and Science Academy (WLS) -- Hundreds of educators will hit the picket lines Friday morning as educators at Proviso District 209 have gone on strike.That will take place at all three campuses of Proviso District 209 including Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Mathematics and Science Academy in Forest Park.The Illinois Federation of Teachers said the district failed to bargain with teachers yesterday to avoid a strike. That means school will be cancelled Friday across the district.Both sides are still at odds over salary increases for teachers. The board said it wants to compensate teachers for their work while operating within financial means.The two sides have been bargaining over issues like pay raises, class sizes, sick leave and retirement benefits.The teachers said they don't take this lightly, accusing the district of not taking negotiations seriously for a year.The district said it has been bargaining and they're disappointed the teachers are taking this step.