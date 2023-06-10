Thousands gather for 45th Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park

Is today a Puerto Rican holiday? Thousands of people gathered for the Puerto Rican Parade in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Festivities are underway as thousands of people came out to celebrate the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The culture, pride, and passion once again filled the streets of Humboldt Park as the 45th Puerto Rican Day Parade stepped off down Division with thousands of people gathering along the route.

It is a generational tradition for many families who came out to Humboldt Park, which has the largest Puerto Rican population in Chicago.

"It feels amazing. We come every year since I was a little kid," Noemi Torres said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the celebration of cultural heritage during the jam-packed parade. It also saw the Latin American Motorcycle Association revving their engines down the pavement in the parade, something they've done for decades.

"We're part of the parade. We're part of the organization. We volunteer for the community. That's what we're all about," said Ricardo "Rambo" Torres with the Latin American Motorcycle Association.

Puerto Rican flags waived proudly, uniting the community in revelry no matter their background.

"It's definitely a beautiful experience. It's definitely something you want to see at least once in your life being a Puerto Rican Hispanic or a Hispanic in general. It's open to all races, all colors, all ages, all genders, and I love it," said Amanda Rodriguez.

If you can't make it out on Saturday night, there's still time to get in on the fun. The festival wraps up on Sunday night.