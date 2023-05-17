New mural unveiled at Pullman National Historical Park, honoring porters

A new mural was unveiled Wednesday at a Pullman Chicago historical park, honoring the porters at 109th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just outside the gates of the Pullman National Historical Park is a new mural, at 109th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue: a tribute to the rich history of the Pullman porters.

Artist Joe Nelson designed the mural.

Although the Chicago native did not grow up in Pullman, Nelson said he was inspired by the porters ever since learning about them in elementary school.

"They were strong. They were family men. They were hard workers, so I look at them as role models in a lot of ways," Nelson said.

The mural was unveiled to the public Wednesday morning, another feature in Chicago's only national park.

"We hope this mural will educate and inspire the community and visitors for generations to come," said Adrena Ifill, with the National Park Foundation.

Pullman porters were laborers who formed the nation's first Black union.

They helped fuel the great migration, shaped the Black middle class and laid the groundwork for the civil rights movement.

"We have 13 unions at Union Pacific today, and we're proud to support that work force and we really think the Pullman porters had an impact on that," said Liisa Stark with Union Pacific Railroad.

The mural's unveiling is just ahead of Pullman Railroad Days, which takes place this weekend, where visitors can explore historic real cars and learn more about Pullman porters and their legacy.