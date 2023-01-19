Pullman monument named national park, honoring labor and civil rights history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The fight to recognize Pullman as a national park began over a decade ago.

Since then, residents and politicians have worked tirelessly to make it happen. On Thursday morning, many gathered to celebrate the re-designation of Pullman from a national monument to a national historical park.

The park, located on Chicago's Far South Side, takes its place as a key part of America's labor and civil rights history.

One of the first factory towns, Pullman was the site of a historic strike for better wages among rail workers. It also spurred the first African-American labor union.

On Thursday morning, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderman Anthony Beale participated in an event to mark the re-designation.

In 2015, President Barack Obama designated Pullman as a national monument. Kelly and Durbin then led the preservation effort in Washington, D.C to designate it as a national historical park.

Congress enacted legislation to re-designate the site just before the New Year. The hope is that it will continue to bring visitors and new investment to the South Side.