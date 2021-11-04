Community & Events

Youth Explosion: Free family event on Chicago's South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

(Phalanx Family Services)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community organizations are hosting a free family event in the South Side Pullman neighborhood.

Youth Explosion is meant to be a "fun-filled day of free interactive activities in a safe and nurturing environment," according to Phalanx Family Services, a sponsor for the event.

"We want to make sure the young people in our community understand that we are all behind them and we are invested in their safety and their future," said Tina Sanders, CEO of the organization.

The event will feature TikToker ItzDanooo, games, spoken word, face painting, food, raffles and prizes.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be present to administer the 1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster shots will be available. Gift cards will be given to those receiving vaccinations.

Youth Explosion will take place November 5, 11am - 3pm, at Gately Track and Field Center at 10201 S. Cottage Grove.

For more information, visit https://www.phalanxgrpservices.org/.
