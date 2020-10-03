Pets & Animals

Bulldog puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back

Minnie's dog dad says he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.
RIVERSIDE, California -- This super cute pooch could easily join Mickey Mouse's clubhouse!

Meet "Minnie Mouse," the bulldog puppy who has an image of Mickey's famous ears on her back.

Minnie's dog dad said he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.

"I went to a Mickey Mouse fan club and I put the picture of her on there and put her in different positions around the room and I asked, 'Can you help me find my Minnie Mouse? I seem to have lost her.' And just make it so the kids can play with it and stuff like that. And then I put her all around the room and took pictures and put it all together and said I think I got a mouse problem," said Minnie's dog dad Donald Hawecker.

Hawecker said he's been offered big bucks for Minnie, but he gave her to his mom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriversideriverside countydisneyanimalmickey mousepetsdogpuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms
IL reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Macy's to open famous Walnut Room in Loop for holiday dining
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Family given a Texas island in 1759 fights for royalties promised
Show More
82% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience neurological symptoms, NU study says
Chicago Weather: Bright skies Monday
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
Metra Union Pacific trains resume ticket verification
More TOP STORIES News