Woman sexually assaulted on Purdue University's Hammond campus

Purdue University Northwest police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female student on their Hammond, Ind., campus.

Purdue University Northwest sent out an alert that a female student was attacked around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the elevator in the Gyte Building of the Hammond campus.

School officials said the student entered the elevator alone, but the man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her. A witness saw the man fleeing the elevator and the building, officials said.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a thin build in his early 20s. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, dark pants and a black COVID mask, school officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Purdue Northwest Police Department.