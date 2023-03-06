'Operation Purple Hearts' returns lost medals to rightful owners

In all, 11 Purple Heart medals will be returned to their owners.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was an emotional homecoming for a Purple Heart Award that has been lost for years.

Army Specialist Kenneth Wiest, who died in Illinois in 1998, was awarded the Purple Heart for his time in Vietnam.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs returned the medal to Wiest's family Sunday as part of a mission called "Operation Purple Heart."

The medal was in a forgotten safe deposit box that had been given to the state treasurer's office.

