Chicago nightclub with indoor mini-golf courses opens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new type of nightclub is opening in Chicago. Besides cocktails, you can also enjoy a game of miniature golf!

Putter Chicago is located at the 932 W. Randolph Street in the Fulton Market neighborhood.

Clayton Stanley is the director of operations at Puttery Chicago. Clayton joined ABC7 to talk about this new nightclub and what visitors can expect when they walk through the front doors.