police shooting

Family of man, 22, killed in Portage Park Chicago police shooting still have questions after Anthony Alvarez video release

COPA Anthony Alvarez: Investigative agency recommends officer who shot 22-year-old be relieved of police powers
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Anthony Alvarez Chicago police shooting videos released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Days after the family first saw the footage showing some of the last moments of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez's life, questions remain.

It's still not clear why police chased Alvarez through Portage Park.

Alvarez's family is still demanding answers despite the release of various videos Wednesday, showing some of what happened the night a Chicago police officer fatally shot him.

"I don't understand why they killed him," said Veronica Alvarez, Anthony's mother.

WATCH | Newly-released videos reveal Alvarez didn't appear to point gun at police


EMBED More News Videos

The newly-released videos of Anthony Alvarez's shooting death by Chicago police reveal he was carrying a pistol, but did not appear to point it at police or fire any shots.



The grieving mother is still unsure why her 22-year-old son is dead, shot as he ran away from police just a block away from his home last month.

It was shortly after 1 a.m. on March 31.

Alvarez cut through a gas station in Portage Park with Chicago police following.

RELATED | Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police said a suspect died early Wednesday after pulling a gun on CPD officers in Portage Park. An officer fatally shot the individual, officials said.



Moments later, on a second camera, he's seen running, and tosses shopping bags as officers drive closer.

RELATED | CPD officer who shot Alvarez has 11 use of force complaints, watchdog group says


EMBED More News Videos

Between 2017 and the middle of 2020, Officer Eric Solano faced 11 use of force complaints from the public, according to Chicago's Invisible Institute.



The police report states it was an "investigatory stop" for a person with gun.

Officers then chase him through an alley for more than a half-minute, onto a residential street.

A pistol appears to be in his right hand and a "glowing" phone in his left.

WATCH | Alvarez's mother says she doesn't understand why police killed her son


EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Alvarez's grieving mother is still unsure why her son is dead after he was shot several times in the back as he ran away from police.



"The video certainly suggests enough for the police to make a claim that it was reasonable," ABC 7 Chicago legal analyst Gil Soffer said. "It was a split second decision and that it was reasonable for us, but we also have someone who was shot in the back while he was fleeing, and wasn't aiming the weapon at the police officers."

As Alvarez is shot, a gun ends up a few feet away. A CPD photo of a 9 mm, with a 17-round magazine and laser sight was later released in connection with the incident.

Alvarez can be heard in the video asking police why he was shot.

WATCH | CPD provides 5-minute edited video of Portage Park police shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police slowed the video moments before the officer fired his weapon and stopped the video with a red arrow to highlight what CPD labeled a firearm.



The officer who shot him has spent six years with CPD. He's been identified in police reports as Evan Solano. He's reportedly faced several complaints of excessive force in the past; although, none of those incidents were fatal.

Solano is currently on a 30-day paid administrative leave.

The independent agency investigating the deadly use of force, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, isn't commenting on Solano's history, but, in a rare recommendation, they are asking Chicago police officials to strip Solano of his police powers during the course of the investigation.

To watch the full, unedited videos, visit the COPA website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimepolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingchicago violencei team
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Video of deadly Portage Park Chicago police shooting released
CPD officer who fatally shot man has 11 complaints, watchdog group says
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
CPD officer who fatally shot man has 11 complaints, watchdog group says
Chicago reopening update expected at Navy Pier
City Council committee set to vote on Lake Shore Drive name change
Man charged in Aurora carjacking in which woman was shot
Motorcycle packs invade downtown Chicago
Single father killed in crash by DUI suspect allegedly fleeing police
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus
Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case
Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas
Chicago considers electronic vax pass for concerts, sporting events
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News